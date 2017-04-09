आपका शहर Close

गर्मियों में रहना है कूल तो मोबाइल की कीमत में खरीदें ये AC

amarujala.com- Written By: पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 02:34 PM IST
cheap chinese air conditioner in india

गर्मियों के मौसम में लोग धूप और पसीने से बेहाल हो जाते हैं और इससे राहत पाने के लिए तरह-तरह के उपाय ढूंढते हैं। इनमें कुछ लोग ऐसे भी होते हैं जो घर में एसी या कूलर तो लगवाना चाहते हैं लेकिन पैसो की तंगी की वजह से वे ये चीजें नहीं खरीद पाते। अगर आप भी इन्हीं में से एक हैं तो बता दें कि मार्केट में कुछ ऐसे भी एसी मौजूद हैं जो आपके बजट में परफेक्ट बैठते हैं। आइए जानते हैं इनके बारे में।

