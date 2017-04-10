आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

वैज्ञानिकों ने लगाया पता, सेहत के लिए चाय बेहतर या कॉफी

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented By: पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 02:09 PM IST
what is better for health tea or coffee

ज्यादातर लोगों के दिन की शुरुआत चाय या कॉफी के साथ होती है। किसी को चाय तो किसी को कॉफी पीना पसंद होता है लेकिन कभी सोचा है कि आपकी सेहत के लिए इन दोनों में से क्या बेहतर हो सकता है।

ये भी पढ़ें- खुल गया सलमान खान की फिटनेस का राज, सुबह उठते ही खाते हैं ये चीजें

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

yoga and health lifestyle news in hindi

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

Most Viewed

वैज्ञानिकों ने लगाया पता, सेहत के लिए चाय बेहतर या कॉफी

what is better for health tea or coffee
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

खाना खाने के तुरंत बाद ना करें ये 5 काम, होगा नुकसान

do not do these 5 things after eating food
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

तांबे के बर्तन में गलती से भी ना रखें ये चीजें, बन जाएंगी जहर

do not keep these items in copper utensils
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

क्या आपको भी नहीं लगती भूख? हो सकते हैं ये 5 कारण

why you do not feel hunger here are the reasons
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

खाना खाने के तुरंत बाद ना करें ये 5 काम, होगा नुकसान

do not do these 5 things after eating food
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

साइनस से निपटने के लिए करें ये योगासन, मिलेगा आराम

yogasan for sinus problem
  • गुरुवार, 6 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top