Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

उम्र के साथ बदलता है लड़कों का मूड, क्या जानते हैं आप

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 11:03 AM IST
men getting bored at the age of 39 says research

घूमना फिरना किसे पसंद नहीं होता। हर कोई यही चाहता है कि उसकी जिंदगी में हमेशा एक्साइटमेंट बरकरार रहे। हालांकि जिंदगी जीने का हर किसी का तरीका एक दूसरे से अलग होता है। लेकिन हाल में हुई रिसर्च में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है कि एक खास उम्र के बाद पुरुष बोरिंग हो जाते हैं। 

पढ़ें- प्यार में अक्सर नए जोड़े कर देते हैं ये 5 गलतियां....

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

men boaring

प्रद्युमन मर्डर केस

प्रद्युमन मर्डर केसः CM खट्टर बोले- रद्द हो सकती है रायन स्कूल की मान्यता

pradyuman thakur death case: mla reaches school, parents protest against school and all updates

Most Viewed

शादीशुदा कपल जान लें बेडरूम से जुड़े ये सच, नहीं तो जिंदगी भर रहेगा मलाल

these five bedroom tips will make married couples happy
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

लहसुन खाने वाले लड़के लड़कियों को क्यों आते हैं पसंद, रिसर्च में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

women liked those men who eat garlic on a regular basis says research
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

देर रात इन मैसेज का लड़कियों को रहता है बेताबी से इंतजार, आप भी जान लें

Girls are expecting these messages from boys at night
  • रविवार, 20 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

अरेंज मैरिज में रखेंगे इन बातों का ध्यान तो शादी बन जाएगी यादगार

These things will do miracle to make your arrange marriage successful
  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +

प्यार में अक्सर नए जोड़े कर देते हैं ये 5 गलतियां....

these are the five common mistakes which new couple do
  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
waseem barelvi on love difficulties
इरशाद

वसीम बरेलवी: मुहब्बतों के दिनों की यही ख़राबी है, ये रूठ जाएं तो ...

remembering famous pakistani urdu poet ahmad faraz by rakesh mishra
मैं इनका मुरीद

अहमद फ़राज़ : विचारों से घोर प्रगतिशील और शायरी में ग़ज़ब के आशिक़

make me a song
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक डॉ. आरती कुमारी की उम्दा ग़ज़ल

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

बाल शोषण करने में सबसे बदनाम है दक्षिण अफ्रीका

बाल शोषण करने में सबसे बदनाम है दक्षिण अफ्रीका

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

Your Story has been saved!