Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

शादी तय होने के बाद भी मन में हो उलझन तो ये तरीके करेंगे आपकी मदद

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 01:11 PM IST
four signs that proof you are not ready for marriage

अक्सर ऐसा देखा जाता है कि शादी तय होने के बाद भी लोगों का मन डामाडोल रहता है। वो यही सोचते रहते हैं कि शादी के लिए उनका पार्टनर सही है या फिर नहीं। अगर आप भी इसी कशमकश में हैं तो आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसे तरीके बताएंगे जिन्हें अपनाकर आप मिनटों में ये जान लेगें कि आप अभी शादी करें या फिर नहीं।

पढ़ें- शादीशुदा कपल जान लें बेडरूम से जुड़े ये सच, नहीं तो जिंदगी भर रहेगा मलाल

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

relationship marriage signs

'गंभीर' कदम

गौतम ने उठाया 'गंभीर' कदम,  उठाएंगे  शहीद पुलिस कर्मी की बेटी की पढ़ाई का खर्च 

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir will bear education expenses of martyr abdul rasheeds daughter Johra

Most Viewed

शादीशुदा कपल जान लें बेडरूम से जुड़े ये सच, नहीं तो जिंदगी भर रहेगा मलाल

these five bedroom tips will make married couples happy
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

लड़कों से ये 5 सवाल पूछने में हमेशा कतराती हैं लड़कियां

girls always hesitate to ask these five questions to guys
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

रिश्ते की शुरुआत में ये 5 चीजें छिपाती हैं लड़कियां, आप भी जान लें

women will never reveal these five things to the men in the beginning of the relationship
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

ईमानदार होना ही काफी नहीं, बनना है 'गुड पार्टनर' तो होनी चाहिए ये खूबियां

honesty Is not Enough To Be A Good Partner These Qualities Are Equally Important
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

लड़कों की इन 5 आदतों से परेशान रहती हैं लड़कियां...

these five habits of boys irritate girls quickly
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
a journalist and a poet raghuvir sahay
काव्य चर्चा

रघुवीर सहाय: ख़बरों को कविता में पिरोने वाला कवि

ganesh visarjan par do kavita poem on ganesh visarjan ganesh utsav
इरशाद

गणपति विसर्जन : दो कविताएं

Ghazal
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक डॉ. नसीमा निशा कह रही हैं, मज़हब पहरेदार कहां है?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
क्या है रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का विवाद, भारत क्यों भेजना चाहता है उन्हें वापस

क्या है रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का विवाद, भारत क्यों भेजना चाहता है उन्हें वापस

रोहिंग्या मामला: सत्ता में आते ही क्रांति भूल गईं आंग सान सू की

रोहिंग्या मामला: सत्ता में आते ही क्रांति भूल गईं आंग सान सू की

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश की हत्या, सिर में लगीं तीन गोलियां, CCTV फुटेज में दिखे संदिग्ध

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश की हत्या, सिर में लगीं तीन गोलियां, CCTV फुटेज में दिखे संदिग्ध

आखिरकार पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश से किसे ख़तरा था, क्यों हुआ मर्डर?

आखिरकार पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश से किसे ख़तरा था, क्यों हुआ मर्डर?

Your Story has been saved!