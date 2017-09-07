शादी के बाद भी पत्नी से रहते हैं दूर तो भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Relationship
›
after marriage staying away from your wife than don do these five mistakes{"_id":"59b130354f1c1bf47f8b4b14","slug":"after-marriage-staying-away-from-your-wife-than-don-do-these-five-mistakes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
ऐसा देखा जाता है शादी के बाद भी पति-पत्नी एक दूसरे से दूर रहते हैं। ज्यादातर ऐसा होने की वजह नौकरी ही होती है जो दोनों को एक दूसरे से अलग रहने के लिए मजबूर कर देती है। अगर आप भी ऐसी जिंदगी बिता रहे हैं तो भूलकर भी ये 5 गलतियां ना करें।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.