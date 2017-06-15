बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन बेटियों के लिए 'सुपरमैन' हैं पापा, जानिए उन्हीं की जुबानी
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 01:35 PM IST
बेटी का पहला और सच्चा प्यार उसके पापा होते हैं।’ लेखिका मैरिसॉल सेंटिगो की यह बात ज्यादातर बेटियों पर फिट बैठती है। बेटी के लिये उसके पापा सुपरमैन होते हैं जो उसकी हर परेशानी पलक झपकते ही दूर करने की हिम्मत रखते हैं। जबकि पापा के लिये उनकी बेटियां किसी परी या राजकुमारी से कम नहीं होती हैं।
आइए लड़कियों की ऐसी ही कुछ फीलिंग्स के जरिए जानते हैं आखिर क्यों उनके लिए सुपरडैड होते है उसके पापा।
