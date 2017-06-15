आपका शहर Close

इन बेटियों के लिए 'सुपरमैन' हैं पापा, जानिए उन्हीं की जुबानी

+बाद में पढ़ें

मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 01:35 PM IST
Know why daughters are always adorable to their fathers

बेटी का पहला और सच्चा प्यार उसके पापा होते हैं।’ लेखिका मैरिसॉल सेंटिगो की यह बात ज्यादातर बेटियों पर फिट बैठती है। बेटी के लिये उसके पापा सुपरमैन होते हैं जो उसकी हर परेशानी पलक झपकते ही दूर करने की हिम्मत रखते हैं। जबकि पापा के लिये उनकी बेटियां किसी परी या राजकुमारी से कम नहीं होती हैं।

आइए लड़कियों की ऐसी ही कुछ फीलिंग्स के जरिए जानते हैं आखिर क्यों उनके लिए सुपरडैड होते है उसके पापा।   

