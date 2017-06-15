बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अंडे के इस अनोखे तरीके से करें डायबिटीज का इलाज
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Home Remedies
›
Cure your diabetes with this magical remedy of egg
{"_id":"5941937b4f1c1b6c088b46f1","slug":"cure-your-diabetes-with-this-magical-remedy-of-egg","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u092c\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 02:54 AM IST
अगर आप भी
डायबिटीज के मरीज हैं और कई जतन करने के बाद भी आपका शुगर लेवल कंट्रोल नही हो रहा है तो अब घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। कई बीमारियों को एक साथ जन्म देने वाली बीमारी डायबिटीज वैसे तो बेहद खतरनाक है लेकिन समय पर सही उपचार मिलने से इसे कंट्रोल किया जा सकता है। आइए जानते हैं कैसे अंडे का इस्तेमाल करके आप इस समस्या को काबू में कर सकते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593debd94f1c1b290c9beac3","slug":"know-about-the-magical-home-remedy-of-snoring-within-few-days-you-will-get-rid-of-this-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902? \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915\u0928\u0940\u0915 7 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"593b5d554f1c1b51039c9305","slug":"dadi-maa-ke-nuskhe-to-get-beautiful-glowing-skin-use-turmeric-in-this-way","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5937fe814f1c1b34539c943d","slug":"if-the-veins-cramp-often-trouble-you-then-use-this-simple-trick-to-get-relief-within-10-seconds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0938 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b 10 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5941937b4f1c1b6c088b46f1","slug":"cure-your-diabetes-with-this-magical-remedy-of-egg","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u092c\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5940f108866419715d8b4936","slug":"know-about-the-side-effects-of-hair-removal-creams-on-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092e\u0942\u0935\u0932 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top