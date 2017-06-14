तलाक के बाद सेल्फी ले रहे कपल, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा वायरल
Know about the new trend of internet called Divorce selfies, people are falling in love with
आज तक आपने कई किस्म की सेल्फियों के बारे में सुना होगा लेकिन अब की बार सेल्फी दीवानों ने एक खास तरह की सेल्फी का ट्रेंड निकाला है। इस सेल्फी में ये दीवाने अपने पार्टनर से ब्रेकअप का गम मनाने की जगह जश्न मनाते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं।
आगे की स्लाइड्स पर क्लिक करके जानें क्या हैं पूरा मामला
