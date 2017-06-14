आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

तलाक के बाद सेल्फी ले रहे कपल, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा वायरल

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 08:28 AM IST
Know about the new trend of internet called Divorce selfies, people are falling in love with

आज तक आपने कई किस्म की सेल्फियों के बारे में सुना होगा लेकिन अब की बार सेल्फी दीवानों ने एक खास तरह की सेल्फी का ट्रेंड निकाला है। इस सेल्फी में ये दीवाने अपने पार्टनर से ब्रेकअप का गम मनाने की जगह जश्न मनाते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

आगे की स्लाइड्स पर क्लिक करके जानें क्या हैं पूरा मामला

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

selfie

राष्ट्रपति पद की रेस

राष्ट्रपति के लिए शत्रुघ्न ने फिर उछाला आडवाणी का नाम

We'll talk to all political parties, will try to seek support: V Naidu on Prez Election

Most Viewed

अगर लड़का बोल दे 'ये बात' तो झट इंप्रेस हो जाती हैं लड़कियां

If man say these thing to girl, she will quickly get ready to marry that guy
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

कॉलेज में लड़कियां क्यों बनाती हैं ब्वॉयफ्रेंड? ये है वजह

Know about the interesting reason Why do girls want boyfriend in college
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

सगाई के बाद कभी न खोलें अपने ये 5 राज, वरना टूट जाएगी शादी

5 Secrets You Should Never disclose to Your partner after engagement it can break your relationship
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

शारीरिक कमजोरी दूर करता है जामुन का बीज, जानिए इसके फायदे

Jambolan seed not only cures Diabetes, it also boost sexual power in man
  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
7वां वेतन आयोग: खत्म नहीं हो रहा है 50 लाख कर्मचारियों का इंतजार

7वां वेतन आयोग: खत्म नहीं हो रहा है 50 लाख कर्मचारियों का इंतजार

लवासा समिति ने सौंपी 7वें वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट, 8 खास बातें

लवासा समिति ने सौंपी 7वें वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट, 8 खास बातें

GST के बाद खेती करने वालों पर भी लगेगा टैक्स

GST के बाद खेती करने वालों पर भी लगेगा टैक्स

ठाकरे ने दी महाराष्ट्र सरकार को चेतावनी, जुलाई तक लागू करें स्कीम, नहीं तो उठाएंगे बड़ा कदम

ठाकरे ने दी महाराष्ट्र सरकार को चेतावनी, जुलाई तक लागू करें स्कीम, नहीं तो उठाएंगे बड़ा कदम