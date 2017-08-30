Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

अगर आप भी पाना चाहते हैं लड़कियों का अटेंशन तो रोजाना खाएं ये खास चीज

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 09:24 AM IST
women liked those men who eat garlic on a regular basis says research

लड़के लड़कियों को इंप्रेस करने के लिए क्या-क्या नहीं करते। लेकिन अगर आप चाहते हैं कि लड़कियों के पीछे आप नहीं बल्कि लड़कियां आपकी तरफ अट्रैक्ट हो तो आपको उसके लिए सिर्फ रोजाना एक काम करना होगा और ये एक काम आपकी जिंदगी पूरी तरह से बदल देगा।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

relationship garlic

डोकलाम पर जीत

शशि थरूर बोले- डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए PM को दिया जाना चाहिए क्रेडिट

shashi tharoor says, Congratulate MEA for triumph of its diplomacy on doklam

Most Viewed

ये एक काम लड़की के दिल में जगा देगा प्यार, जरा आजमाकर तो देखिए जनाब

if you want to impress a girl on chatting then keep in mind these things
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

गर्लफ्रेंड को घर ले जाने से पहले जरूर कर लें ये काम, नहीं तो रिश्ते में पड़ेगी दरार

Must Do These Things Before Bring Girlfriend first time To your Home
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अगर ब्वॉयफ्रेंड का आपकी दोस्त के साथ चल रहा है चक्कर तो ये तरीके खोल देंगे पोल!

these are the signs that your best friend has crush on your boyfriend
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

डाइटिंग के लिए सिर्फ सलाद खा रहे हैं तो संभल जाएं, हो सकता है ये नुकसान

Here is WhyA Full Fledged Salad Diet May Do More Harm Than Good
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

नहीं पाना चाहते प्यार में धोखा, तो इन 5 बातों को कभी न करें इग्नोर

if you dont want that your partner will cheat you than keep in mind these five things
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
jaan nisar akhtar have also written shayari in the name of sahir ludhiyanvi
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

जांनिसार अख़्तर ने साहिर लुधियानवी के नाम से भी लिखे गीत

bhajan on ganesh chaturthi ganpati babba aiyo
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शास्त्री नित्यगोपाल कटारे : गणपति बब्बा आइयो

Tumse Mohabbat ho nahi payegi
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेणु मिश्रा ने आख़िर क्यों कहा- तुमसे मोहब्बत नहीं हो पाएगी?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!