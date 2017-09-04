ईमानदार होना ही काफी नहीं, बनना है 'गुड पार्टनर' तो होनी चाहिए ये खूबियां
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Relationship
›
honesty Is not Enough To Be A Good Partner These Qualities Are Equally Important{"_id":"59acdf024f1c1b17278b5095","slug":"honesty-is-not-enough-to-be-a-good-partner-these-qualities-are-equally-important","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0917\u0941\u0921 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0930' \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
एक अच्छे पार्टनर का मतलब सिर्फ ये नहीं है कि आप दिन में उनसे कितनी बार बात करते हैं, उनके लिए कितने लॉयल हैं, उन्हें कितनी बार किस करते हैं या कितनी बार अपने पार्टनर को गले से लगाते हैं। एक अच्छे पार्टनर की परिभाषा इससे कहीं ज्यादा है। किसी के साथ रिलेशनशिप में रहने के लिए प्यार के साथ-साथ विश्वास और अन्य कई बातों का होना जरूरी है। तभी यह रिश्ता और गहरा हो पाता है। हम आपको बताएंगे ऐसी ही बातें जो आपके रिश्ते के लिए जरूरी है...
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.