बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोई मां बनने पर भी पछता सकता है क्या ?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Relationship
›
can anyone regret to become mother ?
{"_id":"594778114f1c1ba6278b496c","slug":"can-anyone-regret-to-become-mother","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e ? ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 12:37 PM IST
Photo Credit: रिग्रेट मदरहुड
भारत में अगर कोई औरत कहे कि मां बनकर वह
पछता रही है, तो लोग उसे अजीब नजरों से देखेंगे। मगर इजरायल जैसे देश में खुलकर मांएं बोल रही हैं कि उन्हें मां बनने पर पछतावा हो रहा है।
इजराइली लेखिका डोनथ की जर्मनी से जब ‘रिग्रेटिंग मदरहुड’ शीर्षक से किताब प्रकाशित हुई तो वहां की मीडिया, सोशल मीडिया में हड़कंप मच गया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593cd2684f1c1b0d7a8b4c15","slug":"if-man-say-these-thing-to-girl-she-will-quickly-get-ready-to-marry-that-guy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u0947 '\u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924' \u0924\u094b \u091d\u091f \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"593a5eef4f1c1b51039c8a57","slug":"know-about-the-interesting-reason-why-do-girls-want-boyfriend-in-college","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921? \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"593b48224f1c1ba3379c86ac","slug":"5-secrets-you-should-never-disclose-to-your-partner-after-engagement-it-can-break-your-relationship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091f\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59466f9a4f1c1b3c4f8b458d","slug":"a-farmer-letter-to-son","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u0947- \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u090f\u0915 \u0916\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"594645b54f1c1bf5688b4674","slug":"psychosexual-angel-of-daughter-father-relation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u0947- \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u093e '\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094b\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0941\u0905\u0932 \u090f\u0902\u0917\u0932'\u00a0\u00a0","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top