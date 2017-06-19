आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

कोई मां बनने पर भी पछता सकता है क्या ?

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: संध्या द्विवेदी

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 12:37 PM IST
can anyone regret to become mother ?

भारत में अगर कोई औरत कहे कि मां बनकर वह पछता रही है, तो लोग उसे अजीब नजरों से देखेंगे। मगर इजरायल जैसे देश में  खुलकर मांएं बोल रही हैं कि उन्हें मां बनने पर पछतावा हो रहा है। 
इजराइली लेखिका डोनथ की जर्मनी से जब ‘रिग्रेटिंग मदरहुड’ शीर्षक से किताब प्रकाशित हुई तो वहां की मीडिया, सोशल मीडिया में हड़कंप मच गया। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

lifestyle in hindi lifestyle in amar ujala

गोरखालैंड आंदोलन

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM चीफ गुरुंग की धमकी, रोका तो ठीक नहीं होगा

Darjeeling unrest LIVE: Gorkhaland supporters take out silent rally in protest against 3 deaths

Most Viewed

अगर लड़का बोल दे 'ये बात' तो झट इंप्रेस हो जाती हैं लड़कियां

If man say these thing to girl, she will quickly get ready to marry that guy
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

कॉलेज में लड़कियां क्यों बनाती हैं ब्वॉयफ्रेंड? ये है वजह

Know about the interesting reason Why do girls want boyfriend in college
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

सगाई के बाद कभी न खोलें अपने ये 5 राज, वरना टूट जाएगी शादी

5 Secrets You Should Never disclose to Your partner after engagement it can break your relationship
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

फादर्स डे- किसान पिता का बेटे के नाम एक खत

a farmer letter to son
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत