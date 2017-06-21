Home
date 2017-06-21
Know why doing yoga is important for your married life
अगर आपकी शादीशुदा जिदंगी में प्यार की मिठास कम होती जा रही है तो आप पति- पत्नी योग को अपना दोस्त बना लिजिए। जी हां योग और स्वास्थ्य विशेषज्ञों की मानें तो आजकल की बिजी लाइफ में बढ़ते तनाव के चलते पति-पत्नी की शादीशुदा जिदंगी काफी प्रभावित होती है। जिसकी वजह से शरीर में ढ़ंग से रक्त का संचार नहीं होता और हम कई बिमारियों की चपेट में आ जाते हैं।
आइए जानते हैं उन 5 तरह के योगासनों के बारे में जो दाम्पत्य जीवन को स्पाइसी बनाने के साथ-साथ आपको निरोग काया भी देंगे।
आगे की स्लाइड्स में क्लिक करके जानें उन खास 5 योगासनों के बारे में।
