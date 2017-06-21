आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

विश्व योग दिवस: दाम्पत्य जीवन के लिए जरूरी है योग

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 12:49 AM IST
Know why doing yoga is important for your married life

अगर आपकी शादीशुदा जिदंगी में प्यार की मिठास कम होती जा रही है तो आप पति- पत्नी योग को अपना दोस्त बना लिजिए। जी हां योग और स्वास्थ्य विशेषज्ञों की मानें तो आजकल की बिजी लाइफ में बढ़ते तनाव के चलते पति-पत्नी की शादीशुदा जिदंगी काफी प्रभावित होती है। जिसकी वजह से शरीर में ढ़ंग से रक्त का संचार नहीं होता और हम कई बिमारियों की चपेट में आ जाते हैं।

आइए जानते हैं उन 5 तरह के योगासनों के बारे में जो दाम्पत्य जीवन को स्पाइसी बनाने के साथ-साथ आपको निरोग काया भी देंगे।

आगे की स्लाइड्स में क्लिक करके जानें उन खास 5 योगासनों के बारे में। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

#internationalyogaday2017 #idy2017

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

Most Viewed

अगर लड़का बोल दे 'ये बात' तो झट इंप्रेस हो जाती हैं लड़कियां

If man say these thing to girl, she will quickly get ready to marry that guy
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

कॉलेज में लड़कियां क्यों बनाती हैं ब्वॉयफ्रेंड? ये है वजह

Know about the interesting reason Why do girls want boyfriend in college
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

सगाई के बाद कभी न खोलें अपने ये 5 राज, वरना टूट जाएगी शादी

5 Secrets You Should Never disclose to Your partner after engagement it can break your relationship
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

भूलने की बीमारी से हैं परेशान तो तुलसी के बीज से पा सकते हैं राहत

Tulsi seed improves memory, know its many other benefits
  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत