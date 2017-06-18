बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फादर्स डे- पिता और बेटी के प्रेम का 'साइकोसैक्चुअल एंगल'
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 02:53 PM IST
बेटियां अपने पापा के सबसे ज्याद करीब होती हैं। अपनी मां से ज्यादा पिता का ख्याल भी रखती हैं। लेकिन क्या है इस खास लगाव की वजह। इस आकर्षण को मनोविज्ञान मे ‘ इलेक्ट्रा कांप्लेक्श’ का नाम दिया गया है।
