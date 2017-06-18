आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

फादर्स डे- पिता और बेटी के प्रेम का 'साइकोसैक्चुअल एंगल'  

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: संध्या द्विवेदी

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 02:53 PM IST
psychosexual angel of daughter father relation

बेटियां अपने पापा के सबसे ज्याद करीब होती हैं। अपनी मां से ज्यादा पिता का ख्याल भी रखती हैं। लेकिन क्या है इस खास लगाव की वजह। इस आकर्षण को मनोविज्ञान मे ‘इलेक्ट्रा कांप्लेक्श’ का नाम दिया गया है।

 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

lifestyle inhindi lifestyle in amarujala

कड़ा फैसला

राजस्‍थानः 'कामचोर' कर्मचारियों को नोटिस देकर नौकरी से छुट्टी करेगी सरकार

Rajasthan government will be fire lazy and dishonest officers and employees

Most Viewed

गंजे सिर पर बाल ला देगा ये तिब्बती नुस्खा, यहां देखें प्रयोग करने का तरीका

hair loss and balding can cure by this Tibetan method
  • बुधवार, 7 जून 2017
  • +

जल्द पाना चाहते हैं कामयाबी तो आदतों में शामिल करें अमीरों की ये आदतें

Wants to grow rich sooner, then adopt these 5 frugal habits of rich people
  • मंगलवार, 23 मई 2017
  • +

यकीन मानिए, लड़कियां खुद नही जानती अपने ये राज

Know what even Girls do not know about their nature
  • मंगलवार, 23 मई 2017
  • +

Also View

इस फादर्स डे पर जानें हर पापा के ये कुछ फेवरेट डायलॉग्स

This fathers day know about some of the famous dialogues of every father
  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
पाक के खिलाफ फाइनल में उतरते ही युवी के नाम दर्ज हुआ अनोखा विश्व रिकॉर्ड!

पाक के खिलाफ फाइनल में उतरते ही युवी के नाम दर्ज हुआ अनोखा विश्व रिकॉर्ड!

विराट कोहली के लिए '18' अंक के मायने क्या? 9 के फेर में 5 खिलाड़ी

विराट कोहली के लिए '18' अंक के मायने क्या? 9 के फेर में 5 खिलाड़ी

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल से पहले कप्तान ने इस खिलाड़ी को बताया 'सुपरस्टार'

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल से पहले कप्तान ने इस खिलाड़ी को बताया 'सुपरस्टार'

भारत-पाक महामुकाबला: क्या गेंद और बल्ले की जंग में बारिश डालेगी खलल?

भारत-पाक महामुकाबला: क्या गेंद और बल्ले की जंग में बारिश डालेगी खलल?