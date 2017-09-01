अंडरगार्मेन्ट्स पहनते वक्त लड़कियां याद रखें ये 5 बातें, नहीं तो होगा पछतावा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Fitness
›
girls should avoid these 5 mistakes otherwise it will change your breast shape{"_id":"59a7e5274f1c1b59738b497b","slug":"girls-should-avoid-these-5-mistakes-otherwise-it-will-change-your-breast-shape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0928\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
बॉडी को शेप में रखने के लिए अंडरगार्मेन्ट्स का रोल सबसे अहम होता है खासतौर पर लड़कियों के लिए। अक्सर ऐसा देखा जाता है कि लड़कियां ब्रा के साइज से लेकर डिजाइन सिलेक्शन में ऐसी गलतियां कर देती हैं जिनकी वजह से न केवल उनकी बॉडी का शेप बिगड़ जाता है बल्कि उन्हें कई तरह की परेशानियों का सामना भी करना पड़ता है।
तो अगर आप भी ऐसी ही गलतियां कर रहे हैं तो सावधान हो जाइए।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.