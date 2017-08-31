बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पीरियड्स के दौरान भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 12:31 PM IST
पीरियड्स होना एक नेचुरल प्रोसेज है और लड़कियों को हर महीने इससे दो चार होना पड़ता है। कपड़े में स्टेन लगने का डर, पेट में दर्द होना और बार-बार सिर चकराना ये ऐसी चीजें हैं जो इस दौरान लड़कियों को होती है।
हलांकि इस समय लड़कियों को कुछ चीजों का ध्यान जरूर रखना चाहिए नहीं तो जिंदगी भर की परेशानी खड़ी हो सकती है।
