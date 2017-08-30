Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

फ्लाइट में ना खाएं ये 5 चीजें, हो सकता है ये बड़ा नुकसान

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 09:24 AM IST
avoid these five things during flight journey otherwise it will create big problem

लंबी दूरियों को कुछ ही घंटों में तय करने का सबसे आसान तरीका फ्लाइट है। इसके जरिए कोई भी व्यक्ति पलभर में अपने करीबियों से मिल सकता है। लेकिन अक्सर ऐसा देखा जाता है कि लोग कुछ ही घंटों के सफर में इतने बोर होने लगते हैं कि उनका सारा ध्यान खाने की तरफ चला जाता है और उनके मन में जो आता है वो खाने लगते हैं।

अरे जनाब अगर आप भी फ्लाइट में कुछ ऐसा ही करते हैं तो सावधान हो जाइए क्योंकि फ्लाइट में इस तरह खाना आपकी सेहत के लिए हानिकारक साबित हो सकता है। 
 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

flight travel

डोकलाम पर जीत

शशि थरूर बोले- डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए PM को दिया जाना चाहिए क्रेडिट

shashi tharoor says, Congratulate MEA for triumph of its diplomacy on doklam

Most Viewed

पुरुष न करें इन चीजों का ज्यादा सेवन, वर्ना जिंदगी भर होगा पछतावा

men dont have these things in daily routine it will leave bad effect on health
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अब 'पानी' से बढ़ेगी पुरुषों की fertility पावर, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

now normal water can increase fertility power in men
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

टॉयलेट में भूलकर भी इस्तेमाल न करें फोन, हो जाएगी ये गंभीर बीमारी

Using phone in toilet will leave bad effect on your health
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

अब 'पानी' से बढ़ेगी पुरुषों की fertility पावर, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

now normal water can increase fertility power in men
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पुरुष न करें इन चीजों का ज्यादा सेवन, वर्ना जिंदगी भर होगा पछतावा

men dont have these things in daily routine it will leave bad effect on health
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
jaan nisar akhtar have also written shayari in the name of sahir ludhiyanvi
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

जांनिसार अख़्तर ने साहिर लुधियानवी के नाम से भी लिखे गीत

bhajan on ganesh chaturthi ganpati babba aiyo
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शास्त्री नित्यगोपाल कटारे : गणपति बब्बा आइयो

Tumse Mohabbat ho nahi payegi
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेणु मिश्रा ने आख़िर क्यों कहा- तुमसे मोहब्बत नहीं हो पाएगी?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!