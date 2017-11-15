Download App
मैनेजर बनना चाहते हैं तो यहां निकली है वैकेंसी, तुरंत करें आवेदन

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 02:43 PM IST
Can Fin Homes Recruitment 2017 Apply Online for Manager Posts

कैनफिन होम्स इंडिया लिमिटेड ने मैनेजर व सीनियर मैनेजर के पदों के लिए विज्ञप्ति जारी की है। निर्धारित पदों के तहत रिक्तियों की संख्या 25 है। इन पदों पर स्नातक/ परास्नातक पास अभ्यर्थी आवेदन कर सकते हैं। 

