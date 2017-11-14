Download App
रेडियोग्राफर के लिए निकली भर्तियां, यहां करें आवेदन

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 04:06 PM IST
Vacancies in TSPSC for the post of Radiographer

तेलंगाना स्टेट पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन (TSPSC) ने रेडियोग्राफर के पद के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर आवेदन मांगे हैं। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार इस जॉब से जुड़ी पूरी जानकारी पढ़ने के बाद आवेदन कर सकते हैं। ये नियुक्तियां डायरेक्टर ऑफ पब्लिक हेल्थ एंड फैमिली वेल्फेयर में की जाएंगी।

कुल पद- 35

