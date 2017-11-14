बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रेडियोग्राफर के लिए निकली भर्तियां, यहां करें आवेदन
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 04:06 PM IST
तेलंगाना स्टेट पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन (TSPSC) ने रेडियोग्राफर के पद के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर आवेदन मांगे हैं। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार इस जॉब से जुड़ी पूरी जानकारी पढ़ने के बाद आवेदन कर सकते हैं। ये नियुक्तियां डायरेक्टर ऑफ पब्लिक हेल्थ एंड फैमिली वेल्फेयर में की जाएंगी।
कुल पद- 35
पढ़ें- UPSC ने निकाली नौकरियां, इस तारीख से पहले करें आवेदन
