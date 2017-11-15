Download App
NPCIL में कई पदों पर वैकेंसी, 25 नवंबर से पहले करें आवेदन

अपूर्वा राय

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 11:42 AM IST
npcil release notification for the post of apprentice

न्यूक्लियर पावर कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया लिमिटेड (NPCIL) ने कई पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। इसके लिए नोटिफिकेशन भी जारी हो चुका है। आवेदन के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार इस जॉब से जुड़ी हर जानकारी आगे की स्लाइड में जान सकते हैं।

पढ़ें- ECI, नई दिल्ली में वैकेंसी, यहां जानें आवेदन की पूरी प्रक्रिया

