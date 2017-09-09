Download App
kavya kavya

जब सफेद रंग में रंगी इन हसीनाओं ने बांधा समां, देखें तस्वीरें

शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 01:49 PM IST
Bollywood actress flaunt in white dress take a fresh look

सफेद रंग की खूबसूरती बाकी सभी रंगों से हटकर होती है। इसी वजह से कोई भी इवेंट हो या फिर फंक्शन बॉलीवुड हसीनाएं इस रंग को कैरी करने में बिल्कुल भी पीछे नहीं रहती। वेस्टर्न हो या फिर इंडियन ये रंग हर ड्रेस में अलग ही चमक ला देता है। 

पढ़ें- हसीनाओं ने अपनाया वेस्टर्न के साथ ट्रेडिशनल ज्वैलरी लुक, आप भी करें ट्राई
 

bollywood actress actresses in white dress

नया कानून

फ्लाइट और एयरपोर्ट पर हंगामा करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, लग सकता है लाइफटाइम बैन

Those who ruckus at the airport can be punished for two years' imprisonment

