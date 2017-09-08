बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब ईशा गुप्ता की राह पर चलीं शिबानी दांडेकर, देखें बोल्ड फोटोशूट
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Fashion
›
Fashion street
›
take a look of Actress and singer Shibani Dandekar latest photo shoot
{"_id":"59b2566a4f1c1bf17f8b5026","slug":"take-a-look-of-actress-and-singer-shibani-dandekar-latest-photo-shoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u093f\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0915\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 03:32 PM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59aa76a94f1c1b56738b4df1","slug":"aryan-khan-and-ahaan-pandey-looks-similar-in-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0941\u0932\u0911\u0928 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59a7a4704f1c1bf2278b4906","slug":"bollywood-film-producer-rhea-kapoor-as-stylish-as-sister-sonam-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59a7ffad4f1c1be5278b4aa4","slug":"bollywood-actresses-spotted-wearing-mini-skirt-in-different-style","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0932\u0941\u0915, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"59b2368e4f1c1be77f8b4e95","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-photo-shoot-for-grazia-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921, \u092e\u0948\u0917\u091c\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59afe0bc227d51002f8b4585","slug":"bollywood-actress-kangana-ranaut-photo-shoot-for-harper-bazaar-bride-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, '\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0921' \u092e\u0948\u0917\u091c\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59afcc944f1c1b94078b48e1","slug":"priyanka-chopra-photo-shoot-for-vogue-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0936\u093e \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 PHOTOS","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!