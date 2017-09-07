Download App
हसीनाओं ने अपनाया वेस्टर्न के साथ ट्रेडिशनल ज्वैलरी लुक, आप भी करें ट्राई

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 01:13 PM IST
You can try Bollywood actresses traditional jewellery look with western dress

फैशन की दुनिया हर दिन नई सी लगती है कभी कुछ ट्रेडिंग बन जाता है तो कभी कुछ पुराना फिर से फैशन में आ जाता है। ऐसी ही ट्रेडिशनल ज्वैलरी है। वैसे तो इन ज्वैलरी को लोग साड़ी ,सूट या फिर लहंगे पर ही कैरी करते हैं लेकिन फैशन के इस दौर में आप इन ज्वैलरीज को वेस्टर्न ड्रेस के साथ भी कैरी कर सकती हैं। 

बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं ने इन ज्वैलरीज को वेस्टर्न ड्रेस के साथ कैरी किया जो अब ट्रेंड बन चुका है। अब जरा दीया मिर्जा की इस ड्रेस को ही ले लीजिए। दीया ने फैश शो के दौरान ब्लैक कलर की ड्रेस के साथ ट्रेडिशनल ज्वैलरी को कैरी किया जिसे लोगों ने खूब पसंद किया।

पढ़ें- स्टार्स ने ए लाइन कुर्ते को दिया ये स्टाइल, आप भी कर सकते हैं ट्राई

