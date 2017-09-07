हसीनाओं ने अपनाया वेस्टर्न के साथ ट्रेडिशनल ज्वैलरी लुक, आप भी करें ट्राई
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Fashion
›
Fashion tips
›
You can try Bollywood actresses traditional jewellery look with western dress{"_id":"59b0f3b34f1c1bfc7f8b49c4","slug":"you-can-try-bollywood-actresses-traditional-jewellery-look-with-western-dress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u0915, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
फैशन की दुनिया हर दिन नई सी लगती है कभी कुछ ट्रेडिंग बन जाता है तो कभी कुछ पुराना फिर से फैशन में आ जाता है। ऐसी ही ट्रेडिशनल ज्वैलरी है। वैसे तो इन ज्वैलरी को लोग साड़ी ,सूट या फिर लहंगे पर ही कैरी करते हैं लेकिन फैशन के इस दौर में आप इन ज्वैलरीज को वेस्टर्न ड्रेस के साथ भी कैरी कर सकती हैं।
बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं ने इन ज्वैलरीज को वेस्टर्न ड्रेस के साथ कैरी किया जो अब ट्रेंड बन चुका है। अब जरा दीया मिर्जा की इस ड्रेस को ही ले लीजिए। दीया ने फैश शो के दौरान ब्लैक कलर की ड्रेस के साथ ट्रेडिशनल ज्वैलरी को कैरी किया जिसे लोगों ने खूब पसंद किया।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.