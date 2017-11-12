बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
40 की उम्र में दिखना चाहते हैं 30 के तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Fashion
›
Fashion tips
›
if you want to look young in 40s than try these amazing fashion tips
{"_id":"5a0834354f1c1b156b8b5612","slug":"if-you-want-to-look-young-in-40s-than-try-these-amazing-fashion-tips","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 30 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:24 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0406124f1c1bd0408b57f3","slug":"denim-dresses-again-in-fashion-take-a-look-of-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-viral-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0915\u092e \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915 ","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
{"_id":"5a06bf454f1c1b6f548bc6ca","slug":"latest-trend-of-nose-ring-in-fashion-for-girls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u094b\u091c \u092a\u093f\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
{"_id":"5a0540424f1c1b70548bc1a4","slug":"maxi-shrug-in-latest-fashion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0917 ","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a07f2284f1c1b6a678bb068","slug":"women-often-make-these-3-common-mistakes-after-threading-which-can-diminishes-their-beauty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0925\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u092f\u0947 3 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"5a06bf454f1c1b6f548bc6ca","slug":"latest-trend-of-nose-ring-in-fashion-for-girls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u094b\u091c \u092a\u093f\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
{"_id":"5a06b17b4f1c1bf3538bc85e","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-hina-khan-beauty-secret-revealed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0928","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!