Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

40 की उम्र में दिखना चाहते हैं 30 के तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:24 AM IST
if you want to look young in 40s than try these amazing fashion tips

खास मौकों पर हर कोई यही चाहता है कि वो अपनी उम्र से कम ही दिखे। ये सोच महिला और पुरुषों दोनों की ही होती है। अगर आप यही सोच रहे हैं कि पार्टी में किस तरह तैयार हों कि ज्यादा उम्र न लगे तो पुरुष इन तरीकों को अपना सकते हैं। 

पढे़ं- आ गया है शादियों का मौसम, अपनों की शादी में जरूर पहनें ये ट्रेडिंग नोज पिन

Comments

Browse By Tags

men young men fashion tips

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

छोटी ड्रेस में ऐश्वर्या राय की तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल, कम खर्च में खुद को दे सकती हैं ऐसा लुक

Denim dresses again in fashion take a look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan viral pictures
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

आ गया है शादियों का मौसम, अपनों की शादी में जरूर पहनें ये ट्रेडिंग नोज पिन

Latest trend of nose ring in fashion for girls
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

दिखना है स्टाइलिश तो जरूर ट्राई करें मैक्सी श्रग

Maxi Shrug in latest fashion
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

थ्रेडिंग करवाने के बाद कहीं आप भी तो नहीं करते ये 3 गलतियां, पड़ सकता है भारी

Women often make these 3 common mistakes after threading which can diminishes their beauty
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

आ गया है शादियों का मौसम, अपनों की शादी में जरूर पहनें ये ट्रेडिंग नोज पिन

Latest trend of nose ring in fashion for girls
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बिग बॉस की इस कंटेस्टेंट की खूबसूरती का खुल गया सीक्रेट, ऐसे रखती हैं खुद को मेंटेन

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan beauty secret revealed
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!