सफेद बालों को छिपाने के लिए करते हैं कलर, जान लें ये जरूरी बातें

पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 04:03 PM IST
important tips while coloring hairs

सफेद बालों को छिपाने के लिए लोग डाई या कलर का इस्तेमाल करते हैं लेकिन लोग इसके सही तरीके से अनजान होते हैं। इस वजह से उन्हें बालों से जुड़ी कई तरह की दिक्कतों का सामना पड़ता है। अगर आप भी बालों को कलर करते हैं या करने की सोच रहे हैं तो ये टिप्स आपके लिए मददगार हो सकते हैं।

