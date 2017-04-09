आपका शहर Close

बेसन से चुटकियों में पाएं दमकती त्वचा, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 04:46 PM IST
how to use gram flour for skin

लोग दमकती त्वचा पाने के लिए बाजार के मंहगे-मंहेगे प्रोडक्ट्स का इस्तेमाल करते हैं जो कुछ दिनों बाद बेअसर हो जाते हैं। साथ ही त्वचा के लिए भी हानिकारक होते हैं, लेकिन आपकी किचन में ही एक ऐसी चीज मौजूद हो जिसके इस्तेमाल से आप गोरा रंग पा सकते हैं। हम बात कर रहे हैं बेसन की, जिसका इस्तेमाल शायद आपने अभी तक सिर्फ खाने की चीजों में ही किया होगा। आइए जानते हैं कि गोरा रंग पाने के लिए इसे किस तरह से इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।

