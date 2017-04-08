आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

गर्मियों में अपनाएं कुछ आसान उपाय, पाएं लंबे, काले और घने बाल

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by: शैलेश कुमार शुक्ल

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 02:12 PM IST
Take a few easy steps, get long, black and dense hair in summer

एक्सपर्टस का मानना है कि इस वर्ष भीषण गर्मी पड़ने के आसार हैं। आलम यह है कि अप्रैल माह में ही पारा 42 डिग्री के पार पहुंच गया है। मशहूर हेयर स्टाइलिस्ट जावेद हबीब के मुताबिक इस मौसम में आप कुछ आसान उपाय अपनाकर बालों को लू और गर्मी से बचा सकती हैं-

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

black and dense hair hair tips

माफी

जयंत सिन्हा बोले, गायकवाड़ ने मांगी माफी, तब हटाया गया प्रतिबंध

Jayant Sinha said that Ravindra Gaikwad apoligised took undertaking clarifies MoS Civil Aviation 

Most Viewed

सिगरेट पीने की वजह से होंठ हो गए हैं काले, आजमाएं ये टिप्स

how to make your lips soft and pink
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

बेसन से चुटकियों में पाएं दमकती त्वचा, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

how to use gram flour for skin
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

शेविंग करते समय कट से न हो परेशान, आजमाएं ये तरीके

how to cure shaving cuts naturally
  • बुधवार, 5 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

हेयर स्टाइलिस्ट जावेद हबीब के विश्वनाथ मंदिर जाने पर बखेड़ा

a trouble creates in vishwnath temple after hair stylist jawed habib visit
  • बुधवार, 5 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top