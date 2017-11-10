Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

आइब्रो को सुंदर बनाने चाहती हैं युवतियां तो ये टिप्स जरूर फॉलो करें

+बाद में पढ़ें

गुंजन गौर, ब्यूटी एक्सपर्ट / अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:44 PM IST
get good eyebrows with Maikroblading

अगर आप अपने आइब्रो को घना दिखाना चाहती हैं, तो इसका भी पर्मानेंट तरीका है और वह उपाय है माइक्रोब्लैडिंग। अक्सर लड़कियां आइब्रो को सुंदर दिखाने के लिए आई पेंसिल या क्रीम का इस्तेमाल करती हैं। अगर आप इस तरीके से परेशान हो चुकी हैं, तो आपके लिए माइक्रोब्लैडिंग तकनीक बेहतर है। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

maikroblading maikroblading techniques i-pencils eyebrows More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

ऐलान- 13 से 17 नवंबर तक ऑड-ईवन के सहारे स्मॉग से फिर लड़ेगी दिल्ली

Odd Even policy to be implemented in Delhi from November 13th to 17th: Sources
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

झुर्रियों से छुटकारा दिलाने में कारगर है केले का छिलका, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

as to get rid of wrinkles try these amazing beauty tips of Banana peel
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बालों को चमकाने के लिए कंडीशनर लगाते हैं तो ये टिप्स जरूर करें फॉलो

if you want shiny hair than apply this right method of conditioner
  • शनिवार, 4 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बड़े काम का है व्हाइट काजल, ऐसे बढ़ाएगा आंखों की खूबसूरती

If you want different eye look than use white Kajal in these three ways
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

फेस्टिव सीजन में दिखना है सबसे अलग, ट्राई करें ये खास मेकअप ट्रेंड

try these makeup trends as to look different in the festive season
  • गुरुवार, 19 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

खूबसूरत आंखों की अगर है ख्वाहिश तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

these eye make up make your small eyes more attractive and beautiful
  • रविवार, 20 अगस्त 2017
  • +

हरियाली तीज ‌विशेषः सोलह श्रृंगार अब भी... बस संवरने का अंदाज बदला

Hariyali Teej‬ special beauty treatment and makeup in varanasi
  • बुधवार, 26 जुलाई 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!