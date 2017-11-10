बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आइब्रो को सुंदर बनाने चाहती हैं युवतियां तो ये टिप्स जरूर फॉलो करें
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:44 PM IST
अगर आप अपने आइब्रो को घना दिखाना चाहती हैं, तो इसका भी पर्मानेंट तरीका है और वह उपाय है माइक्रोब्लैडिंग। अक्सर लड़कियां आइब्रो को सुंदर दिखाने के लिए आई पेंसिल या क्रीम का इस्तेमाल करती हैं। अगर आप इस तरीके से परेशान हो चुकी हैं, तो आपके लिए माइक्रोब्लैडिंग तकनीक बेहतर है।
