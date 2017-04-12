सुनील ग्रोवर ने कपिल शर्मा के जूते का यूं दिया जवाब, फोटो हो गई वायरल
सुनील ग्रोवर और कपिल शर्मा की लड़ाई में अब कुछ भी छिपा नहीं रह गया है। दोनों के बीच दूरी आ चुकी है और अब वो कभी साथ काम नहीं करेंगे। किसी ने नहीं सोचा था कि ऐसा दिन भी आएगा। अभी तक तो सुनील ग्रोवर चुप थे लेकिन हाल ही में उन्होंने कपिल को ऐसा जवाब दिया जिसे कपिल जिंदगी भर नहीं भूल पाएंगे।
