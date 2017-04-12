आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

सुनील ग्रोवर ने कपिल शर्मा के जूते का यूं दिया जवाब, फोटो हो गई वायरल

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by : भ्‍ाावना श्‍ार्मा

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 04:46 PM IST
Sunil Grover’s non-violent response to Kapil Sharma is an indirect slap on his face

सुनील ग्रोवर और कपिल शर्मा की लड़ाई में अब कुछ भी छिपा नहीं रह गया है। दोनों के बीच दूरी आ चुकी है और अब वो कभी साथ काम नहीं करेंगे। किसी ने नहीं सोचा था कि ऐसा दिन भी आएगा। अभी तक तो सुनील ग्रोवर चुप थे लेकिन हाल ही में उन्होंने कपिल को ऐसा जवाब दिया जिसे कपिल जिंदगी भर नहीं भूल पाएंगे।

ये भ्‍ाी पढ़ेंः शिल्पा शिंदे ने कविता कौशिक को दिया जवाब- 'मेरी जगह कोई और होता तो सुसाइड कर लेता'

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

kapil sharma sunil grover

तेल का खेल

15 दिन में नहीं, इन 5 शहरों में हर रोज बदलेंगी पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें

Fuel prices to be revised every day in five cities from May 1

Most Viewed

'नच बलिये' में डांस करते-करते हदें पार कर बैठा ये कपल, होस्ट भी हुआ शर्मिंदा

nach baliye 8 monalisa and vikrant kiss passionately in front of everyone
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

कपिल शर्मा पर फूटा सिंगर का गुस्सा, बीच में ही छोड़ दिया शूट

Singer-composer Amaal Malik angry over Kapil Sharma, storms out of the shoot
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

सुनील ग्रोवर ने कपिल शर्मा के जूते का यूं दिया जवाब, फोटो हो गई वायरल

Sunil Grover’s non-violent response to Kapil Sharma is an indirect slap on his face
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top