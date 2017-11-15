रिपोर्टर ने विद्या के मोटापे पर पूछा आपत्तिजनक सवाल, बोलीं- 'अपनी सोच बदलोगे तो मेहरबानी होगी'
विद्या बालन अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'तुम्हारी सुलु' का प्रमोशन करने में बिजी हैं। हाल ही में एक इवेंट के दौरान विद्या ने एक रिपोर्टर को जमकर हड़काया। उस रिपोर्टर ने विद्या की बॉडी को लेकर एक सवाल पूछ लिया था। दरअसल, एक प्रमोशनल इवेंट के दौरान रिपोर्टर ने विद्या से कहा, 'क्या आप अब सिर्फ महिलाओं पर आधारित फिल्में करेंगी या अपना वजन कम करने पर भी ध्यान देंगी।' ये सुनकर विद्या विद्या हैरान रह गईं।
