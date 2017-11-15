Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

रिपोर्टर ने विद्या के मोटापे पर पूछा आपत्तिजनक सवाल, बोलीं- 'अपनी सोच बदलोगे तो मेहरबानी होगी'

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 09:42 AM IST
Vidya Balan slams a journalist who was trying to her fat shame

विद्या बालन अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'तुम्हारी सुलु' का प्रमोशन करने में बिजी हैं। हाल ही में एक इवेंट के दौरान विद्या ने एक रिपोर्टर को जमकर हड़काया। उस रिपोर्टर ने विद्या की बॉडी को लेकर एक सवाल पूछ लिया था। दरअसल, एक प्रमोशनल इवेंट के दौरान रिपोर्टर ने विद्या से कहा, 'क्या आप अब सिर्फ महिलाओं पर आधारित फिल्में करेंगी या अपना वजन कम करने पर भी ध्यान देंगी।' ये सुनकर विद्या विद्या हैरान रह गईं। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

vidya balan body shaming tumhari sulu bollywood

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

11.58 करोड़ में नीलाम हुआ अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम का घर, होटल और गेस्ट हाउस

auction of underworld dawood ibrahim properties started in Mumbai
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्सुअलिटी के बयान पर श्री श्री रविशंकर पर भड़कीं सोनम कपूर, लोग बोले- 'पहले पूरी बात तो जान लो'

Sonam Kapoor & Alia Bhatt SLAM Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on his statement
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

सलमान खान पर फिर आई मुसीबत, हिट एंड रन केस में अब SC करेगा सुनवाई

SC HEAR SALMAN KHAN HIT AND RUN CASE
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सैफ अली खान ने खरीदी 1.07 करोड़ की कार, 4 सेकेंड में पकड़ती है 100kmph की रफ्तार

Childrens Day: Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Gift Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT to his son Taimur
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

शाहरुख खान ने किया फर्जीवाड़ा, अलीबाग में अपना विला बनाने के लिए की ऐसी धांधली!

Actor Shahrukh Khan in trouble for his Alibaug vila construction
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!