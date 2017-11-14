'पद्मावती' को लेकर सलमान ने कही इतनी बड़ी बात, दीपिका ने कमेंट करने से किया मना
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावती' की रिलीज को लेकर चल रहा विवाद थम नहीं रहा है। इस बारे में अब सलमान खान ने भी फिल्म को लेकर अपनी राय दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि भंसाली की फिल्मों में कभी कुछ गलत नहीं होता है।
सलमान ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान कहा, 'सेंसर बोर्ड को इस मामले में हस्तक्षेप करना चाहिए। बिना फिल्म देखे किसी को कोई फैसला करने का अधिकार नहीं है।' सलमान के अलावा जैकलीन फर्नांडीस और शाहिद कपूर का बयान भी सामने आया है।
