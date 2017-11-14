'पद्मावती' के प्रमोशन पर पूछा सवाल तो हंसते-हंसते शाहिद ने दीपिका पर कसा ये तंज
shahid kapoor said that ask deepika padukone for flim padmavati promotions at the GQ Fashion Nights
विवादों में घिरी फिल्म 'पद्मावती' अगले महीने यानी दिसंबर में रिलीज होगी। हालांकि अधिकतर जगहों पर नोटिस किया गया कि सिर्फ दीपिका पादकोण ही इस फिल्म को प्रमोट कर रही हैं, जबकि फिल्म में उनके अलावा रणवीर सिंह और शाहिद कपूर भी मुख्य भूमिका में हैं।
