आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

PHOTOS: तैमूर की ऐसी तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं जो आपने पहले कभी नहीं देखी होंगी

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 10:31 AM IST
Taimur Ali Khan is back home after a weekend trip to granny Babita place

आज फादर्स डे है। बॉलीवुड के मोस्ट सक्सेसफुल कपल करीना कपूर और सैफ अली खान कुछ महीने पहले ही बेटे तैमूर के पैरेंट्स बने हैं। फादर्स डे के मौके पर तैमूर की कुछ फोटोज देखना तो बनता है। हाल ही तैमूर की कुछ बेहद क्यूट फोटो सामने आई हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

entertainment news filmykhabar

कड़ा फैसला

राजस्‍थानः 'कामचोर' कर्मचारियों को नोटिस देकर नौकरी से छुट्टी करेगी सरकार

Rajasthan government will be fire lazy and dishonest officers and employees

Most Viewed

पार्टी में खुलेआम साथ सोने का ऑफर देकर इस हीरोइन ने मचाया था तहलका, अब किया एक और धमाका

‘Ishq Vishq’ actress Shenaz Treasurywala is having a great time in Greece
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

आधी रात को सलमान के घर में घटी ऐसी घटना, सहम गया पूरा खान परिवार

unidentified person enter in salman khan house galaxy appartment
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

C ग्रेड फिल्मों में काम करती थीं मान्यता दत्त, 20 साल बड़े संजय को पाने के लिए करती थीं ये काम

sanjay dutt wife manyata real name is Dilnawaz Sheikh read here to her unknown facts
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

Father's Day Spl: ये हैं बॉलीवुड के नए-नवेले पापा, कोई 46 तो कोई 34 की उम्र में बने पिता

Fathers Day Special: Meet Bollywood Actors Who Recently Have Become Fathers
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

70 के दशक की ये सुपरमॉडल अचानक हो गई थी लापता, सालों बाद बेटे ने फिल्म बनाकर बताई थी कहानी

1970 model and Bollywood socialite sheila ray brutally gang-raped all night by four men
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

असल जिंदगी में इतनी हॉट और बिंदास हैं 'फुल्लू' की एक्ट्रेस

'Phullu' Film Actress Jyotii Sethi Is So Fashionable In Real Life, Lesser Known Facts
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
वीवीएस लक्ष्मण का बड़ा खुलासा, बताई टीम इंडिया की सबसे 'कमजोर कड़ी'

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण का बड़ा खुलासा, बताई टीम इंडिया की सबसे 'कमजोर कड़ी'

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 

फाइनल से पहले पाक क्रिकेटर का कोहली पर जुबानी हमला, कहा- पहली बार दबाव में होंगे विराट 

फाइनल से पहले पाक क्रिकेटर का कोहली पर जुबानी हमला, कहा- पहली बार दबाव में होंगे विराट 