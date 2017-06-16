आपका शहर Close

इसलिए अपनी बेटी को बॉलीवुड से दूर रखना चाहते हैं सैफ, कहा 'कुछ और कर लो'

amarujala.com- Presented by: पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 04:56 PM IST
जहां एक ओर सारा अली खान फिल्मों में अपने डेब्यू की तैयारी कर रहीं हैं वहीं पापा सैफ अली खान उनके इस फैसले से खुश नजर नहीं आ रहे। हालांकि कई मौकों पर वो सारा का सपोर्ट करते आए हैं लेकिन उनके फिल्मी करियर के बारे में सैफ अलग ही राय रखते हैं।

