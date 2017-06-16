बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इसलिए अपनी बेटी को बॉलीवुड से दूर रखना चाहते हैं सैफ, कहा 'कुछ और कर लो'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
father saif-ali-khan-not-happy-with-sara ali khan-career in bollywood
{"_id":"5943be984f1c1b4e278b4b7f","slug":"father-saif-ali-khan-not-happy-with-sara-ali-khan-career-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u092b, \u0915\u0939\u093e '\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094b'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 04:56 PM IST
जहां एक ओर
सारा अली खान
फिल्मों में अपने डेब्यू की तैयारी कर रहीं हैं वहीं पापा
सैफ अली खान
उनके इस फैसले से खुश नजर नहीं आ रहे। हालांकि कई मौकों पर वो सारा का
सपोर्ट
करते आए हैं लेकिन उनके फिल्मी करियर के बारे में सैफ अलग ही राय रखते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593d2c794f1c1ba65d9bee7a","slug":"ishq-vishq-actress-shenaz-treasurywala-is-having-a-great-time-in-greece","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593d01af4f1c1ba65d9bec7c","slug":"unidentified-person-enter-in-salman-khan-house-galaxy-appartment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u091f\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e, \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593cedbe4f1c1b2f6a9beac4","slug":"sanjay-dutt-wife-manyata-real-name-is-dilnawaz-sheikh-read-here-to-her-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"C \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924, 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5943ae784f1c1baa268b4ab4","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-or-madhuri-dixit-who-will-fill-nargis-dutt-shoes-in-raat-aur-din-remake","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0930\u0917\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0910\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0927\u0941\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5943af014f1c1bea258b4872","slug":"john-abraham-will-not-shoot-in-pokhran","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094b\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5943a7484f1c1b7f788b4959","slug":"madhur-bhandarkar-film-indu-sarkar-released","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u0941\u0930 \u092d\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0926\u0941 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0911\u0909\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5943addf4f1c1baa268b4aa3","slug":"madhur-bhandarkar-indu-sarkar-trailer-released-watch-kirti-kulhari-neil-nitn-mukesh-in-intense-look","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0939\u0941\u0906 '\u0907\u0902\u0926\u0941 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930' \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930, \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top