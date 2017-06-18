Father's Day Spl: ये हैं बॉलीवुड के नए-नवेले पापा, कोई 46 तो कोई 34 की उम्र में बने पिता
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Fathers Day Special: Meet Bollywood Actors Who Recently Have Become Fathers{"_id":"594540684f1c1b3b5d8b45f0","slug":"fathers-day-special-meet-bollywood-actors-who-recently-have-become-fathers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Father's Day Spl: \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f-\u0928\u0935\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0908 46 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0908 34 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
आज पूरी दुनिया फादर्स डे मना रही है। पिता और बच्चे के प्यार को सलाम करता ये दिन बॉलीवुड के कई लोगों के लिए भी खास है जो पहली बार अपने बच्चे के साथ ये स्पेशल डे मना रहे हैं। इस मौके पर हम आपको मिलाने जा रहे हैं फिल्मी दुनिया के उन एक्टर्स से जो हाल ही में पिता बने हैं।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.