कभी गुरुद्वारे में कीर्तन किया करता था ये स्टार, बीवी को लेकर रखता है सस्पेंस

Written by: पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 11:06 AM IST
super singh star diljit dosanjh is married know about his known facts

पंजाब में सुपरहिट स्टार और सिंगर दिलजीत दोसांझ न सिर्फ पंजाब बल्कि बॉलीवुड में भी अपनी पहचान बना चुके हैं। दिलजीत के पिता पंजाब रोडवेज के रिटायर कर्मचारी हैं और मां हाउसवाइफ हैं, बावजूद इसके आज दिलजीत पंजाब के ओहदेदार स्टारों में से एक बन चुके हैं।

बहुत कम लोगों को पता है कि पहले दिलजीत का नाम दलजीत था, 2004 में एक म्यूजिक अलबम रिलीज करने से पहले उनसे नाम बदलने की बात कही गई और दलजीत दिलजीत बन गए।

