बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कभी गुरुद्वारे में कीर्तन किया करता था ये स्टार, बीवी को लेकर रखता है सस्पेंस
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
super singh star diljit dosanjh is married know about his known facts
{"_id":"5948ec964f1c1b2c058b4c1a","slug":"super-singh-star-diljit-dosanjh-is-married-know-about-his-known-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 11:06 AM IST
पंजाब में सुपरहिट स्टार और सिंगर
दिलजीत दोसांझ
न सिर्फ पंजाब बल्कि
बॉलीवुड
में भी अपनी
पहचान
बना चुके हैं। दिलजीत के पिता पंजाब रोडवेज के रिटायर कर्मचारी हैं और मां हाउसवाइफ हैं, बावजूद इसके आज दिलजीत पंजाब के ओहदेदार स्टारों में से एक बन चुके हैं।
बहुत कम लोगों को पता है कि पहले दिलजीत का नाम दलजीत था, 2004 में एक म्यूजिक अलबम रिलीज करने से पहले उनसे नाम बदलने की बात कही गई और दलजीत दिलजीत बन गए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"592a3a664f1c1b4a01535d46","slug":"jhanvi-kapoor-try-to-seek-ranbir-kapoor-attention-at-karan-johar-birthday-bash","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940, \u092d\u093e\u0935 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593564054f1c1b821c9c7d40","slug":"bollywood-actress-item-girl-helen-faces-starvation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 '\u092e\u0939\u092c\u0942\u092c\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5933be464f1c1b7508bddd12","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-bollywood-actresses-love-affair-with-pakistani-cricketers-india-vs-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5948adbf4f1c1b0b458b4759","slug":"veena-nagda-is-bollywood-mehandi-queen-rekha-madhuri-dixit-dimple-kapadia-is-her-clients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902\u0939\u0926\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5948e4154f1c1b2c058b4b93","slug":"arjun-kapoor-and-anil-kapoor-upcoming-mubarakan-trailer-released","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" '\u092e\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0902' \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e-\u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u0917\u0932\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5948c01b4f1c1b35498b4a02","slug":"suhana-khan-dress-costs-more-than-deepika-padukone-100-top","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5948bd964f1c1bf8188b4879","slug":"bhojpuri-actress-anjali-shrivastavs-mother-says-her-daughter-cannot-commit-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0947\u0938\u0903 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u094c\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top