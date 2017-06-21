राखी सावंत बोलीं, 'मुझे बना दो राष्ट्रपति, देश का कल्याण हो जाएगा'
राखी सावंत के यूं ही नहीं बॉलीवुड की ड्रामा क्वीन कहा जाता है। इसके लिए समय समय पर उन्हे कुछ अटपटा सा करना पड़ता है जिससे वो स्पॉटलाइट में आती हैं। अभी राखी पूरी तरह से वाल्मीकि जी पर किए विवादित बयान के मामले से पूरी तरह बाहर नहीं आई थीं कि फिर से अपनी एक नई ख्वाहिश जता कर सबका ध्यान अपनी ओर खींच लिया।
