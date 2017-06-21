आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राखी सावंत बोलीं, 'मुझे बना दो राष्ट्रपति, देश का कल्याण हो जाएगा'

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 03:54 PM IST
drama queen rakhi sawant wants to be the president of india

राखी सावंत के यूं ही नहीं बॉलीवुड की ड्रामा क्वीन कहा जाता है। इसके लिए समय समय पर उन्हे कुछ अटपटा सा करना पड़ता है जिससे वो स्पॉटलाइट में आती हैं। अभी राखी पूरी तरह से वाल्मीकि जी पर किए विवादित बयान के मामले से पूरी तरह बाहर नहीं आई थीं कि फिर से अपनी एक नई ख्वाहिश जता कर सबका ध्यान अपनी ओर खींच लिया। 

 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

rakhi sawant rakhi sawant wants to be president

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

Most Viewed

जानें क्या है सलमान और हेलन के रिश्ते का सच, आखिर कैसे बन गईं बॉलीवुड की 'महबूबा'

bollywood actress item girl helen faces starvation
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

इन भारतीय हसीनाओं पर दिल हार बैठे थे पाक खिलाड़ी, जमकर चला था रोमांस

Champions Trophy 2017: Bollywood Actresses Love Affair With Pakistani Cricketers, India Vs Pakistan
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

मैदान ही नहीं सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर भी दिख चुका भारत-पाक मैच का क्रेज, कमाई के तोड़े थे रिकॉर्ड

Bollywood movies showing India Pakistan match, champions trophy 2017
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

कभी घर में खाने को नहीं होती थी रोटी, आज इस एक्टर ने खरीद लिया प्राइवेट जेट

super singh star diljit dosanjh is married know about his known facts
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग