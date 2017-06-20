सेलेब्रिटी से राजा-महाराजाओं की बेटियों तक को मेंहदी लगाती हैं वीना, फीस सुनकर नहीं होगा भरोसा
आज हम आपको एक ऐसी शख्सियत के बारे में बताएंगे जो ना ही फिल्मों में एक्टिंग करती हैं और ना ही फिल्में डायरेक्टर करती हैं। लेकिन बॉलीवुड की बहुत बड़ी सेलेब्रिटी कही जाती हैं। इस शख्सियत का नाम है वीना नागदा। वीना एक मेंहदी डिजाइनर हैं। इन्हें बॉलीवुड मेंहदी क्वीन के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। जानें साड़ियों में एंब्रायडरी करते-करते वीना कैसे एक बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटी बन गईं।
