सेलेब्रिटी से राजा-महाराजाओं की बेटियों तक को मेंहदी लगाती हैं वीना, फीस सुनकर नहीं होगा भरोसा

amarujala.com- Written by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 11:02 AM IST
veena nagda is bollywood mehandi queen, rekha madhuri dixit dimple kapadia is her clients

आज हम आपको एक ऐसी शख्सियत के बारे में बताएंगे जो ना ही फिल्मों में एक्टिंग करती हैं और ना ही फिल्में डायरेक्टर करती हैं। लेकिन बॉलीवुड की बहुत बड़ी सेलेब्रिटी कही जाती हैं। इस शख्सियत का नाम है वीना नागदा। वीना एक मेंहदी डिजाइनर हैं। इन्हें बॉलीवुड मेंहदी क्वीन के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। जानें साड़ियों में एंब्रायडरी करते-करते वीना कैसे एक बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटी बन गईं।

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

ये हैं वो खास वजहें जिनसे मोदी-शाह को भाए रामनाथ कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत

