'क्वीन' के तेलुगू रीमेक के लिए ये कर रहीं हैं तमन्ना, बोली- मुझे मजा आता है, देखिए PHOTOS

टीम डिजिटल, नोएडा

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 03:45 PM IST
Tamannaah is sweating out hardcore for Queens Telugu remake

साउथ सेंसेशन और तमिल-तेलुगू समेत कई बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में एक्टिंग का जलवा बिखेर चुकीं तमन्ना भाटिया अपनी अगली फिल्म 'क्वीन' के लिए जमकर पसीना बहा रही हैं। तमन्ना जल्द ही फिल्म 'क्वीन' के तेलुगू रीमेक में नजर आने वाली है।

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

