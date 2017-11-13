बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'क्वीन' के तेलुगू रीमेक के लिए ये कर रहीं हैं तमन्ना, बोली- मुझे मजा आता है, देखिए PHOTOS
Mon, 13 Nov 2017
साउथ सेंसेशन और तमिल-तेलुगू समेत कई बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में एक्टिंग का जलवा बिखेर चुकीं तमन्ना भाटिया अपनी अगली फिल्म 'क्वीन' के लिए जमकर पसीना बहा रही हैं। तमन्ना जल्द ही फिल्म 'क्वीन' के तेलुगू रीमेक में नजर आने वाली है।
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
