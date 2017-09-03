Download App
'रिवॉल्वर रानी' कंगना रनौत ने ऋतिक की जमकर उड़ाई हंसी, करण जौहर को फिर कहा 'मूवी माफिया'

amarujala.com- Presented by: संध्या द्विवेदी

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 01:33 PM IST
Shocking revelations made by kangana ranaut about hritik roshan on aap ki adalat

'रिवॉल्वर रानी' बन कंगना रनौत ने जमकर साधा निशाना। जमकर उड़ाई हंसी कहा, मेरे बर्थडे में लोट-लोटकर नाचते थे ऋतिककरण जौहर को एक बार फिर कहा 'मूवी माफिया।' और भी कई दिग्गजों के बारे में आप की अदालत शो में बोले बेबाक बोल।    

kangana ranaut hritik roshan

