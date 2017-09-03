बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'रिवॉल्वर रानी' कंगना रनौत ने ऋतिक की जमकर उड़ाई हंसी, करण जौहर को फिर कहा 'मूवी माफिया'
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 01:33 PM IST
'रिवॉल्वर रानी' बन
कंगना रनौत ने जमकर साधा निशाना। जमकर उड़ाई हंसी कहा, मेरे बर्थडे में लोट-लोटकर नाचते थे ऋतिक। करण जौहर को एक बार फिर कहा 'मूवी माफिया।' और भी कई दिग्गजों के बारे में आप की अदालत शो में बोले बेबाक बोल।
