महमूद के बेटे लकी अली ने 25 साल छोटी मॉडल से की थी शादी, नहीं मिल पाई पिता जैसी सक्सेस

भावना शर्मा

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 07:45 AM IST
mehmood son luck ali untold story and his british wife kate elizabeth hallam

फिल्म जगत के कॉमेडी किंग महमूद के बेटे लकी अली कई अर्से से लाइमलाइट से दूर हैं। सिंगर और कंपोजर लकी अली के पिता महमूद ने जितनी सक्सेस पाई उतनी लकी को नहीं मिली। कुछ फिल्में और कुछ एल्बम ही लकी की झोली में हैं। लकी का गाना 'आ भी जा' सुपरहिट रहा था।

