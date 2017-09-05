Download App
15 की उम्र में ही स्टार बन गई थीं पहलाज निहलानी की 'जूली', एमएस धोनी से रह चुका है अफेयर

amarujala.com- Written by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 09:40 AM IST
साउथ इंडियन एक्ट्रेस राय लक्ष्मी इन दिनों खूब सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं। दरअसल, राय लक्ष्मी की अपनी पहली हिंदी फिल्म 'जूली 2' में बतौर लीड एक्ट्रेस नजर आने वाली हैं। इस फिल्म के डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर पहलाज निहलानी हैं। आइए जानते हैं राय लक्ष्मी...

पढ़ें- गवाह ने खोले राज, फिल्में हिट कराने के लिए हनीप्रीत के साथ मिलकर क्या करता था राम रहीम

Your Story has been saved!