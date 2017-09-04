Download App
kavya kavya

15 साल छोटे बिजनेस मैन से बॉबी डार्लिंग ने की थी शादी, 18 बार 'गे' का रोल कर बनाया रिकॉर्ड

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 01:22 PM IST
Bobby Darling files FIR against husband ramneek sharma for domestic violence

बॉबी डार्लिंग बॉलीवुड और टीवी इंडस्‍ट्री का जाना-माना हैं। उन्होंने पिछले साल फरवरी में अपने से 15 साल छोटे रमणीक शर्मा से शादी की थी। अब उन्होंने रमणीक पर संगीन आरोप लगाए हैं। बॉबी का कहना है कि रमणीक ने उन्हें कंगाल कर दिया है।

Your Story has been saved!