15 साल छोटे बिजनेस मैन से बॉबी डार्लिंग ने की थी शादी, 18 बार 'गे' का रोल कर बनाया रिकॉर्ड
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 01:22 PM IST
बॉबी डार्लिंग बॉलीवुड और टीवी इंडस्ट्री का जाना-माना हैं। उन्होंने पिछले साल फरवरी में अपने से 15 साल छोटे रमणीक शर्मा से शादी की थी। अब उन्होंने रमणीक पर संगीन आरोप लगाए हैं। बॉबी का कहना है कि रमणीक ने उन्हें कंगाल कर दिया है।
