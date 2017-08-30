Download App
kavya kavya

3 साल तक राम रहीम के आश्रम में इस सेलेब्रिटी ने फ्री में किया काम, अब दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

भावना शर्मा

Wed, 30 Aug 2017 08:46 AM IST
Naveen Prakash of Bigg Boss 10 was a teacher in Ram Rahim Ashram for 3 years

18 साल बाद डेरा सच्चा सौदा के प्रमुख गुरमीत राम रहीम को उनके कुकर्मों की सजा मिला गई। साध्वियों के रेप केस के मामले में राम रहीम को 20 साल की सजा और 30 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया है। इस मामले में बिग बॉस के एक्स कंटेस्टेंट का चौंकाने वाला बयान सामने आया है।

Your Story has been saved!