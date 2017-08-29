Download App
आलीशान जिंदगी जीती है 'ससुरा बड़ा पइसेवाला' की ये एक्ट्रेस, सलमान खान भी हैं इनके फैन

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 01:45 PM IST
bhojpuri star rani chatterjee approach for bigg boss know her life story

टीवी का सबसे ज्यादा टीआरपी वाला शो बिग बॉस का 11वां सीजन जल्द शुरू होने वाला है। शो के कंटेस्टेंट की लिस्ट भी धीरे-धीरे रिवील हो रही है। इस लिस्ट में अब एक भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस रानी चटर्जी का नाम भी जुड़ गया है।

Your Story has been saved!