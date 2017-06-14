B'Day Spl: 5 साल की शादी तोड़ यूं अनुपम खेर के प्यार में पड़ी थी किरण खेर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Kirron Kher Birthday Special, How She And Anupam Kher Met, Their Love Story{"_id":"593fc5f2866419855d8b46a6","slug":"kirron-kher-birthday-special-how-she-and-anupam-kher-met-their-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spl: 5 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092a\u092e \u0916\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0923 \u0916\u0947\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
हिंदी फिल्मों की पसंदीदा 'मां' किरण खेर आज 62 साल की हो गई हैं। किरण खेर ने तकरीबन 34 फिल्मों और 6 टीवी सीरियलों में काम किया है। किरण खेर ने बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अनुपम खेर से शादी की है लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि ये उनकी पहली शादी नहीं है। आइए हम आपको बताते हैं किरण खेर की लव लाइफ से जुड़ी कुछ खास बातें-
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.