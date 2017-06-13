22 साल छोटी लड़की के प्यार में पड़े अनुराग कश्यप, सोशल मीडिया पर डाल रहे निजी फोटोज
दो नाकाम शादियों के बावजूद डायरेक्टर अनुराग कश्यप को प्यार हो गया है। हैरान करने वाली बात ये है कि जिस लड़की से अनुराग कश्यप प्यार कर बैठे हैं वो उम्र में उनसे 22 साल छोटी है और अनुराग की बेटी से महज 7 साल बड़ी है।
अनुराग बिना किसी झिझक के इस कम उम्र लड़की के साथ प्यार भरी निजी तस्वीरे सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर रहे हैं।
आगे जानिए कौन है वो लड़की जो अनुराग को डेट कर रही है।
