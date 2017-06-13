आपका शहर Close

22 साल छोटी लड़की के प्यार में पड़े अनुराग कश्यप, सोशल मीडिया पर डाल रहे निजी फोटोज

Written by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 07:46 PM IST
Anurag Kashyap Dating Shubhra Shetty Who Is 22 Years Younger Than Him

दो नाकाम शादियों के बावजूद डायरेक्टर अनुराग कश्यप को प्यार हो गया है। हैरान करने वाली बात ये है कि जिस लड़की से अनुराग कश्यप प्यार कर बैठे हैं वो उम्र में उनसे 22 साल छोटी है और अनुराग की बेटी से महज 7 साल बड़ी है। 

अनुराग बिना किसी झिझक के इस कम उम्र लड़की के साथ प्यार भरी निजी तस्वीरे सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर रहे हैं।  

आगे जानिए कौन है वो लड़की जो अनुराग को डेट कर रही है।

