सिद्धार्थ माल्या की छिछोरी हरकतों की वजह से दीपिका ने तोड़ा था रिश्ता, सबके सामने किया था लिपलॉक
Deepika Padukone breakup with Siddharth Mallya after he asks her to pay the bill dinner date
दीपिका पादुकोण ने जबसे बॉलीवुड में कदम रखा है तबसे वो कई हीरो के साथ रिलेशनशिप में आ चुकी हैं। इनमें निहार पांड्या से लेकर युवराज सिंह तक शामिल हैं। दीपिका के इन्हीं ब्वॉयफ्रेंड में से एक सिद्धार्थ माल्या भी थे। बिजनेस टायकून विजय माल्या के बेटे सिद्धार्थ और दीपिका करीब दो साल तक रिलेशन में रहे थे।
