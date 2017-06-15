आपका शहर Close

दो एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड्स ने बढ़ाई कैट की परेशानी, किसके साथ दिखाएं बॉन्डिंग

amarujala.com- Written by: पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 02:13 PM IST
katrina kaif working with both ex boyfriends salman khan and ranbir kapoor

कैटरीना कैफ इन दिनों अपनी दो फिल्मों 'जग्गा जासूस' और 'टाइगर जिंदा है' को लेकर चर्चा में बनी हुई हैं। दिलचस्प बात ये है कि इन दोनों ही फिल्मों में उनके एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड नजर आएंगे। फिलहाल तो वो रणबीर कपूर की 'जग्गा जासूस' का जमकर प्रमोशन कर रही हैं लेकिन सलमान खान की 'टाइगर जिंदा है' के प्रमोशन की भी तैयारियां उन्होंने शुरू कर दी है। 

ये देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि कैटरीना किसका साथ बेहतरी से निभा पाती हैं।
 

bollywood bollywood news in hindi

