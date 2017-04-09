आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

मीरा राजपूत को टक्कर देने के लिए करीना ने किया ऐसा काम

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 07:53 PM IST
Shahrukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone Attends Karan Hohar's Dinner Party

हाल ही में करण जौहर ने अपने घर लक्जरी शू डिजाइनर क्रिश्चियन लुबोटिन के लिए लैविश डिनर पार्टी रखी। बॉलीवुड से शायद ही कोई ऐसा होगा जो इस पार्टी में शामिल न हुआ हो। पार्टी में सभी लोग काफी स्टाइलिश लग रहे थे लेकिन ध्यान खींचा केवल दो लोगों ने, और वो थे करीना कपूर खान और मीरा राजपूत

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

kareena kapoor khan mira rajput

गौरक्षा अभियान

भागवत बोले-गौरक्षा के लिए देश में बने एक समान कानून

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says violence in name of cow protection 'defames cause'

Most Viewed

बेटी के बिकनी सींस के बारे में जान अमृता सिंह के उड़े होश, लगा दिया बैन

Amrita Singh, ex wife of Saif Ali Khan puts a ban on daughter Sara wearing bikini in SOTY 2
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

अपनी मौत पर कोई तमाशा नहीं चाहता था ये सुपरस्टार, घरवालों को दी थी हिदायत

Actor Raaj Kumar unknown and interesting facts, died of throat cancer
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

शाहिद की बीवी मीरा की इस अदा से खौफ में आईं करीना, किया ऐसा काम

Kareena Kapoor Khan to undergo surgery due to Shahid's wife Mira Rajput ?
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

नेशनल लेवल की तीरंदाज भी रह चुकी है ये कॉमेडियन, कमाई जानकर होश उड़ जाएंगे

Bharti Singh highest paid, total fee per show, Harsh limbachiyaa on nach baliye
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

जया ने लिखी थी अमिताभ बच्चन की इस फिल्म की कहानी, जानें उनके ऐसे ही दिलचस्प किस्से

Jaya Bachchan's Birthday Special, Read 'Guddi' Actress Untold Stories
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top