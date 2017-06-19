आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

कमबैक को तैयार है गोविंदा की ये हॉट हीरोइन, जानिए कहां थी अब तक

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 03:21 PM IST
govinda heroine ritu shivpuri to comeback on television show iss pyaar ko kya naam doon 3

गोविंदा की हिट फिल्म 'आंखे' तो आपको याद ही होगी। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ लीड रोल निभाया था रितु शिव पुरी ने । फिल्म का 'लाल दुप्पटे वाली' गाना को दर्शक आज तक भुला नहीं पाए हैं लेकिन रितु को पर्दे पर देखे एक अरसा हो गया है। 


 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

ritu shivpuri entertainment news

गोरखालैंड आंदोलन

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM चीफ गुरुंग की धमकी, रोका तो ठीक नहीं होगा

Darjeeling unrest LIVE: Gorkhaland supporters take out silent rally in protest against 3 deaths

Most Viewed

सनी देओल से 'छुट्टी मांगने' पर मारा गया था ये हीरो, यूं बना टीवी का विलेन

actor sudesh berry is more famous in television than bollywood know his intersting facts
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

पार्टी में इस सुपरस्टार को इंप्रेस करने में लगी रही जाह्नवी, भाव नहीं मिला तो किया ये काम!

Jhanvi Kapoor try to seek Ranbir Kapoor attention at Karan Johar birthday bash
  • बुधवार, 14 जून 2017
  • +

सलवार सूट में दिखने वाली 'दंगल गर्ल' का स्विमसूट अवतार

dangal girl fatima sana sheikh photoshoot for gq magazine see her hot avtaar
  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

कभी टीवी पर इस हीरो ने खाई थी 'कुंवारा' रहने की कसम, आज भी कायम है

birthday special story of shaktimaan tv show actor mukesh khanna
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत